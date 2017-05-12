Snapchat shares plummet as company posts $2.2 billion loss
May 12, 2017 - 16:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Shares in Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc. have plummeted in value by almost a quarter – to the tune of $6 billion. The drop comes after the first earnings report since the company went public showed a slowdown in user growth and revenue, RT reports.
On Tuesday, May 11, the company posted a $2.2 billion loss in the first quarter, much of which was tied to compensation following the company’s IPO in March. After adjusting for the expected expenses, losses of $188.2 million were reported – greater than analysts anticipated.
The company’s stock dropped 23 percent in after-hours trading following the report, wiping a staggering $6 billion off the company’s value, according to Reuters.
In the first 3 months of 2017, Snapchat’s daily active users increased by only 36.1 percent, continuing a downward spiral evident in the second half of 2016 (62% in Q3, 47% in Q4).
Snapchat has seen increased competition in the past 12 months, with Facebook and Instagram both adding ‘Stories’ – a feature almost identical to Snapchat’s own of the same name.
CEO Evan Spiegel referenced their new competitors in a call with investors, saying“If you want to be a creative company, you’ve got to get comfortable with and enjoy the fact that people are going to copy your product if you make great stuff.”
“Just because Yahoo has a search box doesn’t mean they’re Google,” he said.
A survey of more than 3,000 people in the US revealed consumer confidence in SnapChat was low, with 62 percent claiming they expect a SnapChat alternative to be released to which they will switch. Most young people using the app were found to believe that they would not be using it once they turned 35.
Top stories
Microsoft executive Harry Shum demonstrated the new add-in on stage at the company's Build developers conference on May 10.
YouTube has signed up comedian Kevin Hart and TV host Ellen DeGeneres as its first two high-profile entertainers.
Expectations are building ahead of Apple's iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
The partnership will be announced May 1 at an event Bloomberg LP is holding for advertisers by Michael Bloomberg and Jack Dorsey.
Partner news
Latest news
Harry Potter prequel stolen in Birmingham burglary Reportedly set three years before Harry Potter's birth, it features the schoolboy wizard's father James Potter, and godfather Sirius Black, when they were teenagers.
U.S., China ink trade deal U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the deal should reduce China's trade surplus with the U.S. by the end of 2017.
Bomb hits convoy of the Pakistan Senate deputy, kills 25 At least 35 people were wounded in the blast near the town of Mastung, 50 km (30 miles) from the provincial capital of Quetta.
Merkel to host Macron for talks in Berlin on May 15 A Macron aide noted that Merkel "was the first among leaders to ring him, given the importance of the relations between our two countries."