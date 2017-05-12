Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.25 million trucks to address software error
May 12, 2017 - 16:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Friday, May 12 it would recall more than 1.25 million pickup trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports of one crash death and two injuries, Reuters reveals.
The error code could temporarily disable the side air bag and seat belt pretensioner deployment during a vehicle rollover spurred by a significant underbody impact, such as striking onroad debris or driving off-road, the Italian-American automaker said.
The company will reprogram computer modules in the affected vehicles to address this error.
The recall covers 1.02 million 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups in the United States, 216,007 vehicles in Canada; 21,668 in Mexico; and 21,530 outside North America, the automaker said.
Fiat Chrysler said the recall would begin in late June.
In the event of the software error code, the problem could temporarily be addressed by turning the vehicle off and then on, the company said.
The automaker told the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it began investigating the issue in December after it received notice of a suit involving a 2014 Ram 1500 in which the airbag failed to deploy in a rollover crash.
Photo. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Top stories
Microsoft executive Harry Shum demonstrated the new add-in on stage at the company's Build developers conference on May 10.
YouTube has signed up comedian Kevin Hart and TV host Ellen DeGeneres as its first two high-profile entertainers.
Expectations are building ahead of Apple's iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
The partnership will be announced May 1 at an event Bloomberg LP is holding for advertisers by Michael Bloomberg and Jack Dorsey.
Partner news
Latest news
Harry Potter prequel stolen in Birmingham burglary Reportedly set three years before Harry Potter's birth, it features the schoolboy wizard's father James Potter, and godfather Sirius Black, when they were teenagers.
U.S., China ink trade deal U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the deal should reduce China's trade surplus with the U.S. by the end of 2017.
Bomb hits convoy of the Pakistan Senate deputy, kills 25 At least 35 people were wounded in the blast near the town of Mastung, 50 km (30 miles) from the provincial capital of Quetta.
Merkel to host Macron for talks in Berlin on May 15 A Macron aide noted that Merkel "was the first among leaders to ring him, given the importance of the relations between our two countries."