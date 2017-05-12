“Black-ish” hit series renewed for season 4 at ABC

PanARMENIAN.Net - “Black-ish” has been renewed for Season 4 at ABC, Variety has learned.

The series follows the Johnsons, an affluent black family led by Andre (Anthony Anderson), an advertising executive, and his wife Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), an anesthesiologist. The couple realizes that their four kids are growing up in a very different world than they themselves did, and they begin to question whether they have lost touch with their roots.

In addition to Anderson and Ross, the series also stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, and Peter Mackenzie. The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Anderson, Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Corey Nickerson. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

In addition, Stacy Traub is joining the show for Season 4 as an executive producer. Traub was previously the showrunner on fellow ABC series “The Real O’Neals,” which was canceled after two seasons on Thursday. Her move to “Black-ish” comes as she has extended her overall deal with ABC Studios for an additional two years.

The show is currently one of ABC’s top-rated programs, averaging a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers during its third season. In addition, the show has been a consistent awards contender. Ross won a Golden Globe for the series in 2017, with the show having been nominated for three Globes that year. In addition, it has been nominated for four Emmy Awards. It also received a Peabody Award in 2016, and swept the 2016 NAACP Image Awards’ television comedy categories.

In addition to “Black-ish,” ABC has renewed comedies “Modern Family” (for two seasons), “American Housewife,” “The Goldbergs” (for two seasons), and “The Middle,” along with dramas “Once Upon a Time,” “Designated Survivor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “How to Get Away With Murder.” “Scandal” had previously been renewed for Season 7, which will reportedly be the show’s last. In addition to “The Real O’Neals” and “Imaginary Mary,” the network has canceled “The Catch,” “Dr. Ken,” “Last Man Standing,” “American Crime,” and “Secrets and Lies.” ABC had previously canceled freshman dramas “Time After Time,” “Notorious,” and “Conviction.”