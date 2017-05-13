Germany legalizes self-driving car tests
May 13, 2017 - 11:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - German automakers won't have to bring their experimental autonomous cars to California for testing anymore. The country has just approved a law allowing companies to test their self-driving cars on its roads, so long as they follow a set of conditions, Engadget said. Perhaps the most important requirement is that drivers must be sitting behind the wheel all the time. They can take their eyes off the road to, say, use their phone and browse the internet, but they need to be able to take over if the vehicle's AI needs them to.
In addition, the vehicles need to have a black box to record the journey and log whether it's the AI or the driver that's in charge. The box's logs will determine who's to blame in case of accidents: if it's a human in charge, then the government will hold the driver responsible. But if it's the AI, then the manufacturer is to blame.
Germany's new law will make it a lot easier for its local automakers -- some of the biggest in the world -- to test their new technologies. Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz and BMW might not immediately stop their tests in California, though, not when the state might start allowing truly driverless vehicles on its roads until later this year. Germany might eventually follow suit and ditch the human driver requirement. However, that probably won't be a possibility until 2019, when it's time to revise the law to take new technologies into account.
Top stories
It’s a small change, but it could make a difference at confusing intersections or for people (like me) who are very bad with street names.
ADC subscribers will be offered to continue using the services provided by the Company on the current terms and conditions.
Microsoft executive Harry Shum demonstrated the new add-in on stage at the company's Build developers conference on May 10.
YouTube has signed up comedian Kevin Hart and TV host Ellen DeGeneres as its first two high-profile entertainers.
Partner news
Latest news
Benedict Cumberbatch, Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star in “Rio” The film follows a financial reporter who travels to Rio de Janeiro to visit a wealthy friend, only to get sucked into a plot to fake his friend’s death.
Woody Harrelson shares details about his role in Han Solo movie Harrelson, who will play Han Solo's mentor named Beckett, suggests that his character will be on the light side of the Force.
First “Will and Grace” teaser hints at musical number (video) Details of the revival are still scarce, but it's reported that it would be treated as a ninth season and pick up a decade after the 2006 finale.
Batshuayi delivers Chelsea Premier League title "This is a great achievement for the players," Conte told Sky Sports in a pitch-side interview after breaking away from his players' celebrations.