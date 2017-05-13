First “Will and Grace” teaser hints at musical number

PanARMENIAN.Net - NBC has given the first look at "Will & Grace" revival by releasing the first teaser, AceShowbiz reports. Sharing footage from behind-the-scenes moment, the video shows a clapboard which reads "Will & Grace Musical." Does this mean that the new installment of the comedy will take a musical route?

NBC declined to comment on whether there would be musical number on the show. You can expect to get a longer look and more details of the revival when the first official trailer is released on Monday, May 15.

"Will & Grace" is set to return to NBC with new 12 episodes this fall. Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes return to reprise their roles as Karen, Will, Grace and Jack, respectively.

Details of the revival are still scarce, but it's reported that it would be treated as a ninth season and pick up a decade after the 2006 finale.