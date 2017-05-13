Woody Harrelson shares details about his role in Han Solo movie

PanARMENIAN.Net - Woody Harrelson has shared an interesting fact about his character in the upcoming Han Solo movie. In an interview with Evening Standard, Harrelson, who will play Han Solo's mentor named Beckett, suggests that his character will be on the light side of the Force. The actor also mentions that Beckett is a criminal with good heart, AceShowbiz reports.

"I am totally psyched to be making a 'Star Wars' film. But the secrecy is on another level. What I can say he's a good character, he is a mentor to Han and a criminal, but good at heart," says Harrelson, who is currently filming Han Solo movie at Pinewood Studios in London.

Recently, a possible leaked concept art from Han Solo movie arrived online. The concept art surfaced on eBay and teased a slew of possible new ship designs and young Han Solo sketch. However, it is still unknown whether the concept art is authentic or simply a fan art.

Han Solo movie will focus on the event before "Star Wars: A New Hope". Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that Han Solo film will see Han's life when he is 18 to 24. The movie will also explain how Han obtains his Millennium Falcon and how he meets Chewbacca.

Alden Ehrenreich will play young Han Solo, while Donald Glover and Joonas Suotamo will play Han Solo's buddies Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca respectively. Other cast members include Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ian Kenny and Michael K. Williams.

The untitled stand-alone Star Wars film II is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on May 25, 2018.