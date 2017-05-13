Woody Harrelson shares details about his role in Han Solo movie
May 13, 2017 - 11:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Woody Harrelson has shared an interesting fact about his character in the upcoming Han Solo movie. In an interview with Evening Standard, Harrelson, who will play Han Solo's mentor named Beckett, suggests that his character will be on the light side of the Force. The actor also mentions that Beckett is a criminal with good heart, AceShowbiz reports.
"I am totally psyched to be making a 'Star Wars' film. But the secrecy is on another level. What I can say he's a good character, he is a mentor to Han and a criminal, but good at heart," says Harrelson, who is currently filming Han Solo movie at Pinewood Studios in London.
Recently, a possible leaked concept art from Han Solo movie arrived online. The concept art surfaced on eBay and teased a slew of possible new ship designs and young Han Solo sketch. However, it is still unknown whether the concept art is authentic or simply a fan art.
Han Solo movie will focus on the event before "Star Wars: A New Hope". Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that Han Solo film will see Han's life when he is 18 to 24. The movie will also explain how Han obtains his Millennium Falcon and how he meets Chewbacca.
Alden Ehrenreich will play young Han Solo, while Donald Glover and Joonas Suotamo will play Han Solo's buddies Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca respectively. Other cast members include Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ian Kenny and Michael K. Williams.
The untitled stand-alone Star Wars film II is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on May 25, 2018.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Google wants to bring faster Android updates via Android O “Project Treble” is supposed to let manufacturers update their phones without having to make a ton of software changes first.
Microsoft adds detection, protection against global cyberattack "Our engineers added detection and protection against new malicious software known as Ransom:Win32.WannaCrypt," a spokesman said.
Batshuayi delivers Chelsea Premier League title "This is a great achievement for the players," Conte told Sky Sports in a pitch-side interview after breaking away from his players' celebrations.
1st SLS launch should be unmanned for safety, NASA study finds NASA's acting administrator Robert Lightfoot Jr. requested the review back in February when he announced the agency's intention to add the crew to its 2018 launch.