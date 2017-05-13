Google wants to bring faster Android updates via Android O
May 13, 2017 - 12:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google is once again trying to solve the problem of slow Android updates, and this time, the company says it has a solution that’ll make it “easier, faster, and less costly for manufacturers” to update their phones to new versions of Android, The Verge reports.
The answer is a feature inside of Android O called “Project Treble”, which is supposed to let manufacturers update their phones without having to make a ton of software changes first.
Google has essentially split apart its own work on Android from the work that its hardware partners do on Android to make sure it works with their latest chips. If Treble works like Google says it does, companies like Samsung and Motorola will be able to issue Android updates without waiting for a chip partner, like Qualcomm, to first send along software updates.
It’s not clear if this removes all hurdles or if manufacturers will still have to update Android’s code to make sure that features specific to their phone are working. But it certainly sounds like one of the most concrete things Google has done to address the problem of Android fragmentation, The Verge says.
Google has tried to speed up Android updates in the past without much luck.
The company will provide more details about Treble at its I/O conference next week.
