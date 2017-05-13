Russian doping doc “Icarus” to open AFI Docs 2017
May 13, 2017 - 13:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - AFI has unveiled the lineup for the Washington, D.C.-based documentary festival, AFI Docs 2017, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Opening the fest is Bryan Fogel's Icarus, which premiered at this year's Sundance and follows Russian "anti-doping" doctor Grigory Rodchenkov, who became a whistle-blower, detailing Russia’s state-sponsored Olympic doping program that took place ahead of the 2016 Summer Games in Rio.
The five-day fest will close out with Year of the Scab from John Dorsey, which follows the '87 NFL season when football players participated in a union strike, leading to replacement of "scab" players taking the field.
The 15th edition of the festival will showcase 103 films representing 28 countries. AFI Docs 2017 runs from June 14 to 18.
