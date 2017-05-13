U2 perform “Where The Streets Have No Name” on 1st night of tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - U2 embarked on their huge, 30th anniversary tour of ‘The Joshua Tree’ last night (May 12) at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, NME said.

The band opened their set with ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ before finishing with an unreleased song titled ‘The Little Things That Give You Away’.

They also played the full eleven tracks of ‘The Joshua Tree’, including single ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’. You can see footage of that performance below.

Meanwhile, fans were left queuing outside the stadium as openers Mumford & Sons began their set.

Taking to Twitter, attendees complained that the stadium had only one entrance for thousands of fans with standing tickets and only four entrances for fans with seated tickets.

One fan shared a picture of Mumford & Sons playing the stadium, captioning it; “bc place is like 10% full for the Mumford and sons. Great job on organising security!”

Some argued that a new credit card system the stadium and Ticketmaster has implemented also caused long delays. The initiative aims to combat ticket touts, which sees customers needing to present the credit card they bought the tickets with at the entry gate itself.

BC Place responded to the complaints on Twitter, writing; “We are sorry for the delays getting in tonight. Don’t worry, we are going to get you in before U2 goes on. It’s going to be a great night!”

Vancouver Police added to the tweet, writing; “Staff @bcplace are working as quickly as they can to get fans into the concert. Pls be patient: be ready for ticketing, bag check & search.”

The band will play a series of dates, with support coming from Noel Gallagher, including two at London’s Twickenham Stadium next month along with further dates in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels in July and August.