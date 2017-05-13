Kasabian knock Ed Sheeran off UK albums chart top spot

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kasabian‘s new album ‘For Crying Out Loud’ has knocked Ed Sheeran off the top of the UK Albums Chart, NME said.

The band released their sixth album last Friday (May 5). It’s their fifth consecutive number one record after ‘For Crying Out Loud’ sold 52,000 combined chart sales, 5,000 more than Sheeran’s ‘÷’, which had been at number one for nine weeks.

Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno told OfficialCharts.com of the news: “It’s absolutely incredible to have 5 Number 1 albums in a row. Thanks to everyone who has supported us. We can’t wait to play the new tracks on the road this summer”.

Elsewhere in the Albums Chart, Rag’N’Bone Man’s ‘Human’ remains at number three, Blondie’s ‘Pollinator’ is a new entry at four and Gorillaz’s ‘Humanz’ is down to five. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’ is at number one in the UK Singles Chart.

In an interview with NME, Kasabian discuss why they’ve never “broken America”.

The thing about America is, we didn’t go for like five or six years,” Pizzorno told NME. “That’s catch-up. We’re never going to get those years back. We decided to go to the rest of the world. We were too big everywhere else and didn’t want to sit in a van for a few months. Now we’ll do like 4,000 seat places in the US – that’s the optimum place to see a band. Do we go and live there and tour constantly, or just go play New York and LA every now and again? That’s fine for me.”

He continued: “There’s just no point in chasing it. If we were 21 then great. But every time we play Coachella, we have a great time.”

Asked if America would ‘get’ their British themes and sensibilities, Pizzorno replied: “I think if we toured enough, then they’d listen. They understand us on stage. As a live thing, you can’t fuck with it. If we supported someone then people would understand. At this level with my two boys who I love, I can’t look at them and go ‘I’m off to tour America for six months’. Life’s too short. I want to be playing football in the garden with my lads.

“We’ve massively overshot anyway in the UK and Europe. We have absolutely no right to be as big as we are for what we do. I’m happy with that.”