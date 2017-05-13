17 mummies discovered in Egypt catacombs
May 13, 2017 - 15:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Egyptian archaeologists have discovered 17 mummies in catacombs in Minya province, south of Cairo, the antiquities ministry announced on Saturday, May 13, according to AFP.
"We found catacombs containing a number of mummies," said Salah al-Kholi, a Cairo University professor of Egyptology who headed the mission that made the discovery in the Touna el-Gabal district of the province in central Egypt.
Burial shafts were found in the area and excavation work "revealed that these shafts led to a number of corridors inside a cachette of mummies", the ministry said.
It said in a statement that the cachette housed 17 non-royal mummies.
Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany told a news conference held near the archaeological site in the desert that the discovery was "the first human necropolis found in central Egypt with so many mummies".
The discovery was "important, unprecedented, because it's the first human necropolis" to be found in the area, Mohamed Hamza, director of excavations for Cairo University.
The Touna el-Gabal site dates back to the Greco-Roman period between the third century BC and third century AD.
Top stories
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
Partner news
Latest news
Harrison Ford talks his role in “Blade Runner” sequel Set 30 years after “Blade Runner,” the sequel follows an LAPD officer named K (Ryan Gosling) in search of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).
Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack A company spokesman declined to confirm media reports that production at the plant, which employs 7,000, had been halted.
Roadside nabs Sally Potter's all-star dark comedy “The Party” Starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Cillian Murphy and Patricia Clarkson, “The Party” was universally praised after screening in competition in Berlin.
iPhone 8 will reportedly cost $1,000 "We expect the iPhone 8 to have 128 GB and 256 GB models priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively," analyst Simona Jankowski said.