Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland sci-fi “Chaos Walking” travels to Cannes
May 13, 2017 - 15:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lionsgate Intl. has added sci-fi drama “Chaos Walking”, directed by “The Bourne Identity” helmer Doug Liman, to its Cannes Market sales slate. The cast is led by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” star Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, who stars in “Spider-Man Homecoming”, Variety said.
The script, which is based on the book series by Patrick Ness (“A Monster Calls”), was written by John Lee Hancock (“Snow White and the Huntsman”), Ness, and Charlie Kaufman (“Being John Malkovich”). The movie is produced by Allison Shearmur, whose credits include “Star Wars: Rogue One” and “Cinderella,” and Doug Davison, whose credits include “The Departed.”
The film centers on Todd Hewitt (Holland), who lives in Prentisstown, “seemingly the last settlement on the distant, rugged planet of New World,” according to a statement. The village was colonized “a generation earlier by settlers from Earth seeking a better life, [but] has been reduced to a population of only men after a brutal war with New World’s indigenous alien race, the Spackle.”
Before losing the war, the Spackle released a virus that “infected the men with a plague they now call ‘The Noise’: a visual, background jabber that literally portrays each man’s thoughts and feelings for all to see.”
Todd is taken under the wing of the sly Mayor Prentiss, who has “the mysterious ability to control his own ‘Noise’. But that relationship is put to the test when Todd discovers an unsettling ‘silence’ in the surrounding forest and finds the last thing he ever expected: a woman named Viola [Ridley].”
Ness’ trilogy was described by Booklist as “the classical hero’s journey told as a nail-biting, pulse-pounding adventure.”
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack A company spokesman declined to confirm media reports that production at the plant, which employs 7,000, had been halted.
Syrian army repels IS counter-attack on key airbase near Aleppo Soon after retreating from the airbase, IS launched a counter-attack in a bid to restore control over the territory they had lost.
iPhone 8 will reportedly cost $1,000 "We expect the iPhone 8 to have 128 GB and 256 GB models priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively," analyst Simona Jankowski said.
34% of Armenians believe in evolution, study finds In comparison, 58% of respondents believe in evolution in Georgia, 65% in Russia, and 83% in the Czech Republic.