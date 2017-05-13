Roadside nabs Sally Potter's all-star dark comedy “The Party”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sally Potter's all-star dark comedy The Party has found a U.S. home, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The film, which first bowed in competition at the Berlinale earlier this year, has been picked up by Roadside Attractions, with plans to release it in North America in February. Great Point Media, which backed the film alongside representing sales, announced the deal Friday.

Starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Cillian Murphy, Patricia Clarkson, Timothy Spall, Bruno Ganz, Emily Mortimer and Cherry Jones, The Party was universally praised after screening in competition in Berlin (it currently boasts a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score).

"Sally Potter’s The Party may be one of the most witty, outrageous, biting, and entertaining movies that we have ever acquired for Roadside Attractions," said Roadside Attractions co-founders Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. "It has an outstanding cast who take enormous pleasure sparring on screen, physically and verbally. We loved the film from start to bloody finish."