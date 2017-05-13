Harrison Ford talks his role in “Blade Runner” sequel
May 13, 2017 - 18:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Harrison Ford has revealed why he decided to feature in the forthcoming Blade Runner sequel, NME reports.
The Star Wars actor played the lead role in Ridley Scott’s original 1982 movie and he will be reprising his iconic role in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sequel later this year – Blade Runner 2049 – which also stars Ryan Gosling. A new trailer for the long-awaited sequel was recently posted online.
Speaking about his return in an IMAX Q&A on Facebook, Ford said: “The character [Rick Deckard] is woven into the story in a way that intrigued me. There’s a very strong emotional context. The relationship between the character Deckard – that I play – and other characters is fascinating. I think it’s interesting to develop a character after a period of time – to revisit a character.”
Ford recently returned to the Star Wars franchise after several years away to play Han Solo.
Set 30 years after Blade Runner, the sequel follows an LAPD officer named K (Ryan Gosling) in search of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who has been missing since the events of the first movie.
Gosling and Ford star alongside Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Robin Wright (House of Cards) and Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire).
Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, whose Theory of Everything score was nominated for an Academy Award, has been chosen to score the film.
Gosling recently revealed that Ford accidentally punched him in the face during filming.
The new film is also set to bring back another classic character from the 1982 original.
Actor Edward James Olmos revealed back in March: “This is the first time that I’m telling the whole world, that yes, I am going to be Eduardo Gaff in Blade Runner 2049. I signed a seven-page non-disclosure contract. I did, my manager did, my agent did, everybody did. I couldn’t talk about it. I couldn’t talk about it to anybody.”
The long-awaited sequel to the classic 1982 film will hit screens on October 6.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack A company spokesman declined to confirm media reports that production at the plant, which employs 7,000, had been halted.
Syrian army repels IS counter-attack on key airbase near Aleppo Soon after retreating from the airbase, IS launched a counter-attack in a bid to restore control over the territory they had lost.
iPhone 8 will reportedly cost $1,000 "We expect the iPhone 8 to have 128 GB and 256 GB models priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively," analyst Simona Jankowski said.
34% of Armenians believe in evolution, study finds In comparison, 58% of respondents believe in evolution in Georgia, 65% in Russia, and 83% in the Czech Republic.