Pierce Brosnan's “The Son” gets renewed for season 2 on AMC
May 13, 2017 - 18:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rejoice, fans of Pierce Brosnan's glorious moustache: The Son has been renewed for a second series!
The western drama only debuted on AMC last month but, as Digital Spy reports citing Deadline, a second run of 10 episodes will air in mid-2018.
The former Bond is quoted as saying: "I am over the moon happy to be back in the saddle as Colonel Eli McCullough for season two of The Son and to stand shoulder-to-shoulder alongside our incredible cast of actors, writers, directors and our amazing crew in the heart of Austin, Texas.
"And above all else to our ever-growing fan base, I extend my heartfelt thanks for your support."
As Pierce said, he plays Eli McCullogh, a cattle baron who sets his sights on the oil industry. The show, based on Phillip Mayer's 2013 book, centres around his family amidst the expansion of industry and the Mexican Revolution.
The star recently talked about his time as James Bond and how he regrets how outlandish the films got when they should have been getting more gritty.
Having said that, he enjoyed his time on the critically panned Die Another Day.
"I had a great time on Die Another Day. There were things I read in the script that were so ridiculous, like the invisible car, but I just tried to act my way through it and believe in it," he recalled.
"You can really give yourself a massive headache and a great amount of stress trying to wangle some sense of believability into it."
The Son airs on AMC in the US and the UK.
