Armenia's Artsvik takes 18th spot at Eurovision 2017 (video)
May 14, 2017 - 02:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Salvador Sobral from Portugal won the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev, Ukraine on Sunday, May 14. The contest will thus be held in Portugal in 2018.
Armenia's delegate in Eurovision 2017, Artsvik took the 18th spot with her song "Fly With Me" on Sunday, May 14.
26 countries participated in the Eurovision 2017 Grand Final.
Artsvik competed in The Voice of Russia before returning to Armenia in 2016. Her track is called Fly With Me and is composed by Lilith Navasardyan and Levon Navasardyan.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack A company spokesman declined to confirm media reports that production at the plant, which employs 7,000, had been halted.
Syrian army repels IS counter-attack on key airbase near Aleppo Soon after retreating from the airbase, IS launched a counter-attack in a bid to restore control over the territory they had lost.
iPhone 8 will reportedly cost $1,000 "We expect the iPhone 8 to have 128 GB and 256 GB models priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively," analyst Simona Jankowski said.
“Top Gun” star to play Midwest crime queen in “Annie Cook” The actress will play the film’s title character, an infamous Midwest crime queen who terrorized a Nebraska town for decades.