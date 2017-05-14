Armenia's Artsvik takes 18th spot at Eurovision 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Salvador Sobral from Portugal won the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev, Ukraine on Sunday, May 14. The contest will thus be held in Portugal in 2018.

Armenia's delegate in Eurovision 2017, Artsvik took the 18th spot with her song "Fly With Me" on Sunday, May 14.

26 countries participated in the Eurovision 2017 Grand Final.

Artsvik competed in The Voice of Russia before returning to Armenia in 2016. Her track is called Fly With Me and is composed by Lilith Navasardyan and Levon Navasardyan.