// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's Artsvik takes 18th spot at Eurovision 2017 (video)

Armenia's Artsvik takes 18th spot at Eurovision 2017
 May 14, 2017 - 02:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Salvador Sobral from Portugal won the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev, Ukraine on Sunday, May 14. The contest will thus be held in Portugal in 2018.

Armenia's delegate in Eurovision 2017, Artsvik took the 18th spot with her song "Fly With Me" on Sunday, May 14.

26 countries participated in the Eurovision 2017 Grand Final.

Artsvik competed in The Voice of Russia before returning to Armenia in 2016. Her track is called Fly With Me and is composed by Lilith Navasardyan and Levon Navasardyan.

 Top stories
Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Armenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca festArmenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca fest
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Mercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google HomeMercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google Home
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
 Articles
Otri Trio performs for children with disabilities

Chance to have another dream

 Most popular in the section
David Lynch says he won’t make another movie
Exhibition at Sotheby's S/2 New York revisits abstract expressionism
Altitude nabs Zosia Mamet’s comedy drama “The Boy Downstairs”
Gorillaz add dates to upcoming European tour
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack A company spokesman declined to confirm media reports that production at the plant, which employs 7,000, had been halted.
Syrian army repels IS counter-attack on key airbase near Aleppo Soon after retreating from the airbase, IS launched a counter-attack in a bid to restore control over the territory they had lost.
iPhone 8 will reportedly cost $1,000 "We expect the iPhone 8 to have 128 GB and 256 GB models priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively," analyst Simona Jankowski said.
“Top Gun” star to play Midwest crime queen in “Annie Cook” The actress will play the film’s title character, an infamous Midwest crime queen who terrorized a Nebraska town for decades.