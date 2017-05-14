// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Yerevan elections: Armenia PM hails ruling RPA’s candidate as the best

Yerevan elections: Armenia PM hails ruling RPA’s candidate as the best
May 14, 2017 - 14:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan hailed mayoral hopeful Taron Margaryan as the best candidate in the elections to the Yerevan City Council, currently underway in the Armenian capital.

In a conversation with reporters, Karapetyan said he sees no other candidate who is better than Margaryan. The latter tops the proportional list of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Dwelling upon the transport issue, the prime minister expressed confidence that RPA’s candidate has already unveiled his vision.

Two more parties run for City Council seats: Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) and YELQ bloc, whose proportional lists are headed by 5th Convocation National Assembly lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan, respectively.

Related links:
Կցանկանայի Երևանը տեսնել ժամանակակից, ճկուն կառավարման համակարգով. վարչապետ.Panorama.am
 Top stories
Armenia’s YELQ vows financial aid as it seeks to root out vote buyingArmenia’s YELQ vows financial aid as it seeks to root out vote buying
The socially vulnerable residentswill receive AMD 15,000 each, which Pashinyan said will help “get rid of the vote-buying practice.”
Armenia president dismisses Security Council chief from his jobArmenia president dismisses Security Council chief from his job
President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to relieve Yuri Khachaturov of the position of the secretary of the National Security Council.
Trump bows to Turkish pressures by not recognizing Genocide: publisherTrump bows to Turkish pressures by not recognizing Genocide: publisher
Armenians and Turks seem to forget that the United States has recognized the Armenian Genocide at the highest levels, the publisher says.
Armenian parties launch campaigns for Yerevan electionsArmenian parties launch campaigns for Yerevan elections
The Armenian political forces running for Yerevan City Council launched election campaigns on April 21, set to conclude them on May 12.
Partner news
 Articles
Post-election math

Split of opposition votes

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's RPA, ARFD will sign deal 'in foreseeable future' - spokesman
Armenia election violations may show level of Karabakh escalation: Jane’s
Armenia CEC asks top court to reject appeal for election results annulment
Yerevan elections: Armenia's RPA says not underestimating opponents
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia's Artsvik takes 18th spot at Eurovision 2017 (video)
Pierce Brosnan's “The Son” gets renewed for season 2 on AMC The star recently talked about his time as James Bond and how he regrets how outlandish the films got when they should have been getting more gritty.
Harrison Ford talks his role in “Blade Runner” sequel Set 30 years after “Blade Runner,” the sequel follows an LAPD officer named K (Ryan Gosling) in search of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).
Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack A company spokesman declined to confirm media reports that production at the plant, which employs 7,000, had been halted.