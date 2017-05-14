Yerevan elections: Armenia PM hails ruling RPA’s candidate as the best

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan hailed mayoral hopeful Taron Margaryan as the best candidate in the elections to the Yerevan City Council, currently underway in the Armenian capital.

In a conversation with reporters, Karapetyan said he sees no other candidate who is better than Margaryan. The latter tops the proportional list of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Dwelling upon the transport issue, the prime minister expressed confidence that RPA’s candidate has already unveiled his vision.

Two more parties run for City Council seats: Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) and YELQ bloc, whose proportional lists are headed by 5th Convocation National Assembly lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan, respectively.