Yerevan elections: Armenia PM hails ruling RPA’s candidate as the best
May 14, 2017 - 14:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan hailed mayoral hopeful Taron Margaryan as the best candidate in the elections to the Yerevan City Council, currently underway in the Armenian capital.
In a conversation with reporters, Karapetyan said he sees no other candidate who is better than Margaryan. The latter tops the proportional list of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).
Dwelling upon the transport issue, the prime minister expressed confidence that RPA’s candidate has already unveiled his vision.
Two more parties run for City Council seats: Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) and YELQ bloc, whose proportional lists are headed by 5th Convocation National Assembly lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan, respectively.
Top stories
The socially vulnerable residentswill receive AMD 15,000 each, which Pashinyan said will help “get rid of the vote-buying practice.”
President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to relieve Yuri Khachaturov of the position of the secretary of the National Security Council.
Armenians and Turks seem to forget that the United States has recognized the Armenian Genocide at the highest levels, the publisher says.
The Armenian political forces running for Yerevan City Council launched election campaigns on April 21, set to conclude them on May 12.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Pierce Brosnan's “The Son” gets renewed for season 2 on AMC The star recently talked about his time as James Bond and how he regrets how outlandish the films got when they should have been getting more gritty.
Harrison Ford talks his role in “Blade Runner” sequel Set 30 years after “Blade Runner,” the sequel follows an LAPD officer named K (Ryan Gosling) in search of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).
Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack A company spokesman declined to confirm media reports that production at the plant, which employs 7,000, had been halted.