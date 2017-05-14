Police, human rights defender tackle alleged election violation reports

PanARMENIAN.Net - As of 3:00pm Sunday, May 14, the police have received 14 alarm calls concerning municipal elections, currently underway in Yerevan, Armenia.

The reports are now being verified, the police said.

The human rights defender’s office, meanwhile, has studied 73 reports of alleged electoral violations, submitted by news outlets and social media users.

Polls opened across the Armenian capital at 8:00 am on Sunday, set to close 12 hours later. Three parties (ruling Republican Party (RPA), Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) and YELQ bloc - run for City Council seats.