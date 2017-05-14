Police, human rights defender tackle alleged election violation reports
May 14, 2017 - 17:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As of 3:00pm Sunday, May 14, the police have received 14 alarm calls concerning municipal elections, currently underway in Yerevan, Armenia.
The reports are now being verified, the police said.
The human rights defender’s office, meanwhile, has studied 73 reports of alleged electoral violations, submitted by news outlets and social media users.
Polls opened across the Armenian capital at 8:00 am on Sunday, set to close 12 hours later. Three parties (ruling Republican Party (RPA), Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) and YELQ bloc - run for City Council seats.
Armenia’s YELQ bloc expects victory in Yerevan elections After casting a ballot, Pashinyan cited the vote-buying process as a serious problem, adding that residents too participate in it.
Elections: Armenia opposition MP allows for post-vote developments Speaking to reporters, Zaruhi Postanjyan did not rule out the possibility of opening a “national post-election front.”
Yerevan elections: Armenia PM hails ruling RPA’s candidate as the best Karapetyan said he sees no other candidate who is better than Margaryan. The latter tops the proportional list of the ruling RPA.
Polls open across Armenian capital for municipal elections Three parties participate in elections, with the proportional lists headed by Taron Margaryan, Nikol Pashinyan and Zaruhi Postanjyan