“People vs. O.J. Simpson” among BAFTA TV Awards 2017 winners

PanARMENIAN.Net - The British Academy Television Awards handed out its prizes at a ceremony held on Sunday, May 14 at the Royal Festival Hall on London's South Bank. Landing a nomination in International category, "The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" took home the award and beat out competition from Netflix's "Stranger Things", HBO's "The Night Of" and Amazon's "Transparent", AceShowbiz said.

BAFTA TV Awards didn't show love for Netflix's "The Crown", though the show led the pack of nominees with five nods. It lost Drama Series to "Happy Valley". Claire Foy lost out the Leading Actress title to "Happy Valley" star Sarah Lancashire.

Tom Hollander of "The Night Manager" beat out "The Crown" stars Jared Harris and John Lithgow for Supporting Actor prize, while Wunmi Mosaku of "Damilola, Our Loved Boy" won over Vanessa Kirby in Supporting Actress category.

The snub sparked fans' outrage, with one complaining on Twitter, "Shameful that #TheCrown didn't win a single tonight but let's face it, it was far too British to stand a chance this year." Another wrote, "I know there is a lot of excellent competition out there, but #TheCrown was one of the best drama series EVER #overlookedsofar #baftas."

Hosting the show, Sue Perkins drew attention to the lack of nominations for "The Night Manager" despite it being "a hell of a show." "People vs. O.J. Simpson" star Cuba Gooding Jr. joked when announcing the winner of Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, "And the BAFTA goes to 'Moonlight'," before saying that the real winner was Phoebe Waller-Bridge of "Fleabag".

Leading Actor: Adeel Akhtar - "Murdered by My Father"

Leading Actress: Sarah Lancashire - "Happy Valley"

Supporting Actor: Tom Hollander - "The Night Manager"

Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku - "Damilola, Our Loved Boy"

Drama Series: "Happy Valley"

Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme: "Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe"

Entertainment Performance: Michael McIntyre - "Michael McIntyre's Big Show"

Entertainment Programme: "Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway"

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme: Steve Coogan - "Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle"

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme: Phoebe Waller-Bridge - "Fleabag"

Reality & Constructed Factual: "Muslims Like Us"

Scripted Comedy: "People Just Do Nothing"

Features: "Who Do You Think You Are?"

Current Affairs: "Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed"

Factual Series: "Exodus: Our Journey to Europe"

International: "The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Live Event: "The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration"

Mini-series: "National Treasure"

News Coverage: "Victoria Derbyshire"

Single Documentary: "Hillsborough"

Single Drama: "Damilola, Our Loved Boy"

Soap & Continuing Drama: "Emmerdale"

Specialist Factual: "Planet Earth II"

Sport: "The Open"

Virgin TV's Must-See Moment: "Planet Earth II" - "Snakes vs Iguna Chase"