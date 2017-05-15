Magnet Releasing nabs Japanese action drama “Blade of the Immortal”

PanARMENIAN.Net - “Blade of the Immortal”, which debuts in Official Selection in the Cannes Film Festival next week, is set for a theatrical release in North America. Rights to the film were acquired by Magnet Releasing from HanWay Films, Variety said.

The action drama is the 100th movie to be directed by the prolific Japanese film maker Miike Takashi. It is also his fourth in the Cannes festival.

Based on Hiroaki Samura’s long-running manga of the same title, “Blade” follows an immortal warrior who is enlisted by a young girl to avenge her parents’ slaughter at the hand of a group of master swordsmen. The screenplay was adapted by Tetsuya Oishi, with the film produced by Jeremy Thomas, Misako Saka, and Shigeji Maeda, with Warner Bros. Japan.

Magnet, the specialty arm of Magnolia Releasing, plans to release the film later this year. Magnolia and Magnet have pre-bought two other Cannes titles: Arnaud Desplechin’s opener “Ismael’s Ghosts,” and Ruben Ostlund’s “The Square.”

“Blade” stars Takuya Kimura (“Howl’s Moving Castle”) heads the cast alongside newcomer Hana Sugisaki. Sota Fukushi and Ebizo Ichikawa Min Tanaka and Tsutomu Yamazaki also star.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia co-EVP Dori Begley and Magnolia SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Gabrielle Stewart and Nicole Mackey at HanWay Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Love and tears splatter with arms, legs and heads that are chopped and splattered. I hope the audience will be prepared for this,” said Miike.