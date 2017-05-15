“New Girl” returning for seventh and final season
May 15, 2017 - 11:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "New Girl" is returning for one last season. The sitcom has been renewed for season 7 by FOX but unfortunately the next installment is announced to be the final one. "NEW GIRL IS COMING BACK!!! Thank you guys so much for your support. Season 7!!!" showrunner Liz Meriwether tweeted after the renewal, according to AceShowbiz.
The TV show has been in the bubble since the last season. In April, the sixth season concluded with an episode that was written as a possible series finale. Zooey Deschanel's Jess and Jake Johnson's Nick got back together. It's unclear whether or not the upcoming installment will have fewer episodes.
Deschanel was pregnant when filming the sixth season. The 37-year-old actress recently gave birth to a baby boy named Charlie Wolf, her second child with husband Jacob Pechenik.
