Jason Bateman officially signed on for “Arrested Development” season 5

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jason Bateman is returning for the upcoming installment of "Arrested Development", AceShowbiz said. The actor announces it on Twitter, "Look very probable I'm going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today."

The sitcom follows the dysfunctional Bluth family through their downfall after their wealthy patriarch went to jail. Starring Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera and David Cross, it originally aired on FOX for three seasons from 2003 to 2006. It was later brought back for a fourth season by Netflix in 2013.

What's next for the Bluth family is still unknown. The youngest son of the family was arrested for murder in the final episode of the fourth one. Last year, the series creator Mitch Hurwitz said the next installment would revolve around a serialized murder.