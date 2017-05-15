“SNL” hits 7-rear ratings high with Melissa McCarthy’s return (video)
May 15, 2017 - 11:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Saturday Night Live” continued its ratings winning streak this week, with the most recent episode delivering the most-watched May telecast of the series in the past seven years, Variety said.
This week’s episode, which featured host Melissa McCarthy’s return as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, averaged a 2.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight data. The previous best May episode aired in 2011, with host Justin Timberlake and musical guest Lady Gaga drawing a 3.7 rating.
It’s also the number two episode of the season in total viewers, behind only the Feb. 11 edition, which drew 10.8 million and featured host Alec Baldwin, and the number three episode of the season in the key demo, behind only the Feb. 11 episode and the Nov. 12 episode with host Dave Chappelle.
In addition, the demo rating is good enough to tie with the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” as the highest-rated broadcast show of the week.
The long-running NBC sketch series has thrived in the ratings thanks in large part to regular appearances by McCarthy as Spicer and Baldwin as President Donald Trump, with this season up 25% in the demo and 31% in total viewers compared to the same point last year. It is currently averaging just under 11 million viewers per episode, counting delayed viewing, making it the most watched season since 1993.
The network and executive producer Lorne Michaels have decided to air the final four episodes of this season live in all time zones. The Season 42 finale airs next week with host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and musical guest Katy Perry.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Nintendo building ‘The Legend of Zelda’ smartphone game Nintendo has been building its mobile presence over the past year after years of focusing on games for its own hardware.
Armenia: RPA says election results were “impressive but predictable” “The elections came to once again prove that Armenia is steadily moving towards democracy,” Sharmazanov said.
Fox Marvel series “The Gifted” unveils first trailer (video) The action-adventure series follows a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers.
Jason Bateman officially signed on for “Arrested Development” season 5 The sitcom follows the dysfunctional Bluth family through their downfall after their wealthy patriarch went to jail.