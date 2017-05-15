// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Mogwai announce new album, unveil new song "Coolverine" (video)

Mogwai announce new album, unveil new song “Coolverine”
 May 15, 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mogwai have announced a new album titled ‘Every Country’s Sun’. It serves as the follow-up to their last studio-length LP, 2014’s ‘Rave Tapes’, NME said.

The deluxe edition of the album will be released on white vinyl, along with photo prints and a collection of previously unreleased demos. It’s set to be released on September 1.

The Scottish band have also shared a new song from the LP titled ‘Coolverine’.

You can see the full tracklisting for ‘Every Country’s Sun’ below.

01 Coolverine

02 Party In The Dark

03 Brain Sweeties

04 Crossing The Road Material

05 aka 47

06 20 Size

07 1000 Foot Face

08 Don’t Believe The Fife

09 Battered At The Scramble

10 Old Poisons

11 Every Country’s Sun

Last year, the band released the ‘Atomic’ for Mark Cousins’ documentary ‘Atomic, Living in Dread and Promise’.

They also teamed up with Trent Reznor and Argentine film composer Gustavo Santaolalla to score Leonardo DiCaprio’s climate change film ‘Before the Flood’.

The film was directed by actor/director Fisher Stevens and explores Leonardo DiCaprio’s campaign to raise global awareness about the dangers of climate change in his role as a UN Ambassador of Peace.

Speaking in a statement, Stevens explained: “The incredible music composed for Before the Flood was one of the most unique collaborations I can think of in scoring a film.”

He continued, “Reznor, Ross, Santaolalla, and Mogwai become one voice in capturing the emotion and feeling of Leonardo DiCaprio’s journey to understanding where we stand in terms of climate change, how far gone we are, what can we do about solving this issue and why people are still resistant to understanding how important it is.”

Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai also joined Rachel Goswell of Slowdive, Justin Lockey of Editors, and James Lockey of Hand Held Cine Club to form supergroup Minor Victories last year. The band released their self titled debut album in June.

Otri Trio performs for children with disabilities

Chance to have another dream

