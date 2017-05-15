Mogwai announce new album, unveil new song “Coolverine” (video)
May 15, 2017 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mogwai have announced a new album titled ‘Every Country’s Sun’. It serves as the follow-up to their last studio-length LP, 2014’s ‘Rave Tapes’, NME said.
The deluxe edition of the album will be released on white vinyl, along with photo prints and a collection of previously unreleased demos. It’s set to be released on September 1.
The Scottish band have also shared a new song from the LP titled ‘Coolverine’.
You can see the full tracklisting for ‘Every Country’s Sun’ below.
01 Coolverine
02 Party In The Dark
03 Brain Sweeties
04 Crossing The Road Material
05 aka 47
06 20 Size
07 1000 Foot Face
08 Don’t Believe The Fife
09 Battered At The Scramble
10 Old Poisons
11 Every Country’s Sun
Last year, the band released the ‘Atomic’ for Mark Cousins’ documentary ‘Atomic, Living in Dread and Promise’.
They also teamed up with Trent Reznor and Argentine film composer Gustavo Santaolalla to score Leonardo DiCaprio’s climate change film ‘Before the Flood’.
The film was directed by actor/director Fisher Stevens and explores Leonardo DiCaprio’s campaign to raise global awareness about the dangers of climate change in his role as a UN Ambassador of Peace.
Speaking in a statement, Stevens explained: “The incredible music composed for Before the Flood was one of the most unique collaborations I can think of in scoring a film.”
He continued, “Reznor, Ross, Santaolalla, and Mogwai become one voice in capturing the emotion and feeling of Leonardo DiCaprio’s journey to understanding where we stand in terms of climate change, how far gone we are, what can we do about solving this issue and why people are still resistant to understanding how important it is.”
Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai also joined Rachel Goswell of Slowdive, Justin Lockey of Editors, and James Lockey of Hand Held Cine Club to form supergroup Minor Victories last year. The band released their self titled debut album in June.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Nintendo building ‘The Legend of Zelda’ smartphone game Nintendo has been building its mobile presence over the past year after years of focusing on games for its own hardware.
Armenia: RPA says election results were “impressive but predictable” “The elections came to once again prove that Armenia is steadily moving towards democracy,” Sharmazanov said.
“SNL” hits 7-rear ratings high with Melissa McCarthy’s return (video) In addition, the demo rating is good enough to tie with the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” as the highest-rated broadcast show of the week.
Jason Bateman officially signed on for “Arrested Development” season 5 The sitcom follows the dysfunctional Bluth family through their downfall after their wealthy patriarch went to jail.