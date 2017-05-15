CEC chairman comments on low turnout in Yerevan elections
May 15, 2017 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Low voter turnout was registered in elections to the Yerevan City Council as only three political forces were participating, chairman of Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan said on Monday, May 15.
Voter turnout stood at 40.99% on Sunday.
Commenting on Sunday’s vote, Mukuchyan said many residents go to the polls as long as they want to support one party or another.
“I see no disappointment whatsoever,” he said.
“Everybody is free to decide how to exercise their right to vote. It’s up to an individual to exercise their rights by not participating in elections.”
According to preliminary results, RPA will have 46 seats at the Yerevan City Council after securing 71.25% of votes. Coming in the second is YELQ bloc with 14 mandates (21%), while the recently-announced Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party has five seats (7.75%).
Taron Margaryan from RPA is thus re-elected the mayor of the Armenian capital.
