Armenia: Opposition bloc accepts results of municipal elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - YELQ bloc has accepted the results of municipal elections held across Yerevan on Sunday, May 14, head of the alliance’s campaign office Edmon Marukyan told a press conference on Monday.

“We note that the outcome was based on the participation of voters in elections, while YELQ has managed to maintain each of the ballots cast in the bloc’s favor,” Marukyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan, who was running for the post of Yerevan mayor after being re-elected to the parliament, said he will withdraw from the City Council to work in the National Assembly instead.

“We have no information on withdrawals by other candidates from our bloc,” Pashinyan said.

According to preliminary results, RPA will have 46 seats at the Yerevan City Council after securing 71.25% of votes. Coming in the second is YELQ bloc with 14 mandates (21%), while the recently-announced Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party has five seats (7.75%).

Taron Margaryan from RPA is thus re-elected the mayor of the Armenian capital.