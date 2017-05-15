"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" retains box office leadership

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" still tops domestic box office in its second weekend. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" sequel nabbed an estimated $63 million, bringing its domestic cume to over $246 million. So far, the superhero movie has earned an estimated total of $633 million globally, AceShowbiz said.

Fox's Mother's Day action comedy "Snatched", starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, opened with an estimated $17.5 million from 3,501 theaters. The movie was made with a modest $42 million, but it still hoped for a bigger cume. "Snatched", which follows Hawn and Schumer as mother and daughter who are abducted on their vacation in Ecuador, earned a B CinemaScore.

Meanwhile, big-budgeted "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" didn't make a very good start. The movie directed by Guy Ritchie only managed to earn $14.7 million against its $175 million budget, marking the first big bomb of summer 2017. The epic movie didn't open very well in international markets either, nabbing only a shy $29.1 million from 51 markets.

Warner Bros. domestic distribution chief Jeff Goldstein said that the concept of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" just "didn't resonate with a broad audience" and that they were "disappointed" and "had higher hopes." While the movie starring Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law gained a B+ CinemaScore from the audiences, it only earned a 27 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sitting on No. 4 at domestic box office was blockbuster "The Fate of the Furious", which gained an estimated $5.3 million, while rounding out the top five was "The Boss Baby", which nabbed a pleasant $4.6 million domestically.