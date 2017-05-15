// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Dominic Cooper's "Preacher" debuts new season 2 teaser

Dominic Cooper's
May 15, 2017 - 14:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Preacher" debuts a new teaser for the upcoming second season. Unlike the first one that offers a sneak peek at Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy's wild road trip, this second promo unleashes the Saint of Killers who is set to antagonize the trio in the next installment, AceShowbiz said.

"Someone's after us," Dominic Cooper's Jesse says to Ruth Negga's Tulip and Joseph Gilgun's Cassidy. "We don't know how to get rid of him." The main baddie is described as "a beast straight out of hell."

Created by Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen and Sam Catlin based on a Vertigo comic series of the same name, "Preacher" will return Sunday, June 25 on AMC. Cooper, Negga and Gilgun are joined by another returning cast Graham McTavish as the unstoppable Cowboy.

