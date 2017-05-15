BBC’s “Sherlock” most popular show on Netflix among Armenians
May 15, 2017 - 14:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - BBC’s “Sherlock” - crime drama about Sherlock Holmes and John Watson in modern-day London - is the most popular show that Armenians watch on Netflix, Highspeed Internet reveals.
Using Google Trends data, the portal ranked countries by their number of Netflix-related searches and cross-referenced their ranks with their most-searched show.
Top 5 most popular Netflix shows in the world are “Sherlock,” “Friends,” “Narcos,” “House of Cards” and “New Girl.”
With over 190 countries and twenty-one languages serviced, Netflix has around 70.5 million global subscribers, and 53% of those are based in the United States. Out of the remaining 47%, the places most interested in Netflix are Canada, Ireland, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Denmark, and Norway.
AMC's critically-acclaimed series “Breaking Bad” is the most popular show in Georgia, “Sherlock” in Azerbaijan, Showtime’s original series “The Tudors” in Turkey, South Korean TV series “Love Rain” in Iran, CW's “Arrow” in Russia and Showtime’s “Shameless” in the United States.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Rebels evacuated from devastated Damascus stronghold The evacuations from Qaboun, and from neighbouring Barzeh and Tishrin last week, bring President Bashar al-Assad closer regaining control of the city.
Dominic Cooper's "Preacher" debuts new season 2 teaser Created by Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen and Sam Catlin based on a Vertigo comic series of the same name, "Preacher" will return Sunday, June 25 on AMC.
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" retains box office leadership Meanwhile, Guy Ritchie’s big-budgeted "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" didn't make a very good start.
Armenia: Opposition bloc accepts results of municipal elections YELQ bloc has accepted the results of municipal elections held across Yerevan, head of the alliance’s campaign office Edmon Marukyan said.