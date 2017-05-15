BBC’s “Sherlock” most popular show on Netflix among Armenians

PanARMENIAN.Net - BBC’s “Sherlock” - crime drama about Sherlock Holmes and John Watson in modern-day London - is the most popular show that Armenians watch on Netflix, Highspeed Internet reveals.

Using Google Trends data, the portal ranked countries by their number of Netflix-related searches and cross-referenced their ranks with their most-searched show.

Top 5 most popular Netflix shows in the world are “Sherlock,” “Friends,” “Narcos,” “House of Cards” and “New Girl.”

With over 190 countries and twenty-one languages serviced, Netflix has around 70.5 million global subscribers, and 53% of those are based in the United States. Out of the remaining 47%, the places most interested in Netflix are Canada, Ireland, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Denmark, and Norway.

AMC's critically-acclaimed series “Breaking Bad” is the most popular show in Georgia, “Sherlock” in Azerbaijan, Showtime’s original series “The Tudors” in Turkey, South Korean TV series “Love Rain” in Iran, CW's “Arrow” in Russia and Showtime’s “Shameless” in the United States.