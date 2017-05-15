Medical drama “Code Black” renewed for season 3 at CBS
May 15, 2017 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Medical drama “Code Black” has been renewed for Season 3 at CBS, Variety has learned.
The series takes place in the fictional Angels Memorial Hospital, where the high number often outnumbered the limited resources available to doctors and patients, creating a situation known in some hospitals as a “code black.”
It stars Marcia Gay Harden, Boris Kodjoe Melanie Chandra, Harry Ford, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Jillian Murray, William Allen Young, Luis Guzmán, and Rob Lowe. Michael Seitzman, David Marshall Grant, Ryan McGarry, David Von Ancken, Marti Noxon and Linda Goldstein Knowlton serve as executive producers. ABC Television Studios produced in association with CBS Television Studios.
The series has enjoyed decent ratings, but nevertheless ranked as one of CBS’ lowest-rated scripted series this season. Season 2 averaged a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers per episode.
CBS previously renewed 18 of their series. The returning shows renewed to date include comedies such as “Big Bang Theory” (for two seasons), “Mom,” and “Life in Pieces”; dramas including “Blue Bloods” and “Madam Secretary”; newsmagazines “48 Hours” and “60 Minutes”; and reality series “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.” “Big Brother” was previously renewed for two more seasons back in August.
In addition, five freshman shows were part of the network’s early renewals: dramas “Bull” and “MacGyver;” and comedies “Kevin Can Wait,” “Man With a Plan,” and “Superior Donuts.” On the pilot side, the network has picked up dramas “SEAL Team,” “Wisdom of the Crowd,” “SWAT,” and “Instinct,” along with previously announced comedy order “Young Sheldon” and “9JKL,” “Me, Myself, and I,” and “By the Book” from executive producer and “Big Bang” star Johnny Galecki.
Photo: CBS
