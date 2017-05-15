“Bending the Arc” to open Greenwich Film Festival
May 15, 2017 - 18:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bending the Arc, Kief Davidson and Pedro Kos' documentary about doctors working in a rural Haitian village, will serve as the opening film at the third annual Greenwich International Film Festival, which is set to run June 1-4 in Greenwich, Conn, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The film will screen June 2, followed by a Town Hall Panel Q&A moderated by Barbara Pierce Bush and featuring Ophelia Dahl (Partners in Health), writer/producer Cori Stern, Joia Mukherjee (Partners in Health) and Rifat Latifi, M.D., from Westchester Medical Center, discussing the state of global healthcare.
The event will kick off June 1 with its Changemaker Awards, honoring Christy Turlington Burns for her work with Every Mother Counts and Renee Zellweger for her leadership in the search for a cure for ALS.
At the opening-night party on June 2, Sophia Bush will present the Best Social Impact Film Award, to be given to one film across all categories that promotes social change and awareness. The films in competition for the Social Impact Prize will be determined by the GIFF team and awarded by the jury. The prize will have a cash value of $10,000.
The festival also will host a special performance open to the public by Flo Rida on June 2.
Film highlights include Phillip Baribeau's Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story; Sophia Kruz's Little Stones; and writer/director Brett Haley's The Hero, starring Sam Elliott, Nick Offerman and Krysten Ritter.
