Blink 182 roll out new track “Wildfire”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Blink 182 have revealed another track taken from the upcoming deluxe version of the album California, Gigwise said. Check out 'Wildfire' below.

The pop-punk trio recently revealed that they plan to begin working on their new LP this year - but first, they have an extended version of 2016's California coming out next week (May 19) to tide you over till then.

It will feature 11 new tracks. The band previously released 'Parking Lot' and an acoustic version of single 'Bored To Death'.

Now, Blink have unveiled a third track taken from the release in the form of 'Wildfire'.

The band describe the track as a marriage between the sound of their 1999 album Enema of the State and their last LP release.

“Think of your favourite song from Enema of the State,” the band caption the lyric video. “Now think of your favourite song from California. Now imagine them falling in love and starting a family of their own. That’s what this song is.”

Meanwhile, Blink 182's UK summer arena tour is edging ever closer. The band will play across the country and end the tour with two nights at The O2 Arena, London.

Blink 182 will play the following dates this July:

03 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff 04 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham 05 - First Direct Arena, Leeds 07 - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham 09 - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle 11 - SSE Hydro, Glasgow 12 - GE Oil & Gas Arena, Aberdeen 14 - MEN Arena, Manchester 15 - Echo Arena, Liverpool 17 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth 19 - The O2 Arena, London 20 - The O2 Arena, London

The full tracklist of bonus tracks on California Deluxe edition is as follows:

01. Parking Lot 02. Misery 03. Good Old Days 04. Don't Mean Anything 05. Hey I'm Sorry 06. Last Train Home 07. Wildfire 08. 6/8 09. Long Lost Feeling 10. Bottom of the Ocean 11. Can't Get You More Pregnant 12. Bored to Death (Acoustic)