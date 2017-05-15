Marilyn Manson to hit the road winter 2017 for major European tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - Marilyn Manson is set to hit the road winter 2017 for a huge European tour which includes five dates in the UK, Gigwise said.

Manson will start in Manchester Academy on 4 December before winding up on 9 December at SSE Wembley Arena with Glasgow, Wolverhampton and Newport visited in between.

The tour dates form part of a wider European tour with many more dates set to be published soon.

The announcement comes as the rock world prepares to welcome the star's forthcoming album Say10. No release date has been set yet and a cryptic teaser posted by the singer on Instagram with the number "6:19" and comment "The time has come" doesn't help us work it out either because 19 June is a Monday and albums come out on a Friday.

Manson was originally supposed to release his record on Valentine's Day but it has been delayed.

Sonically, the new album is expected to mark a shift, with Manson telling Dazed Digital: "It is, I would say, the last thing people would expect after hearing ‘The Pale Emperor’. Coming from the people who I’ve played it to, it’s a combination of ‘Antichrist Superstar’ and ‘Mechanical Animals’ in feeling."

Manson added: “It wasn’t my intent to go backwards. Everything goes in a full circle and it just becomes, without cannibalising work from the past, the same thing: which is ultimately you. I’m a little over-anxious to release it, so it was done very quickly, but it’s by far the most thematic and over-complicated thing that I’ve done. In a way, it’s deceptively delightful to strangers. It’s like the old saying that the devil’s greatest secret is that people don’t believe he exists.”

For the forthcoming LP, Manson also released a gory teaser clip which sees him sat at a throne while playing with a knife and flipping through pages of a Bible. The clip then cuts to a scene of what appears to be a beheaded Donald Trump, his lifeless body surrounded by a pool of blood.

Manson will play the below shows.

4 December MANCHESTER, 02 Academy 5 December GLASGOW, O2 Academy 6 December WOLVERHAMPTON, Civic Theatre 8 December NEWPORT, Newport Centre 9 December LONDON, SSE Wembley Arena