Azerbaijan fires from guided missile towards Karabakh military objective

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani armed forces on Monday, May 15, at around 4:30pm initiated provocations along the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) border, using a guided missile to open fire towards a Karabakh army military objective.

According to the Artsakh army, "one unit of military equipment was partially damaged."

In a statement, the Karabakh Defense Army said it has sustained no manpower losses in the attack.

"We declare that the Azerbaijani armed forces' provocations will not go unanswered, with Baku set to bear the whole responsibility of the consequences," the statement said.

According to some Azerbaijani media reports, an Osa missile system has been damaged.