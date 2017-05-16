White House says no classified info was discussed with Russians
May 16, 2017 - 10:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The White House threw cold water Monday, May 15 on a report that US President Donald Trump revealed classified information to Russian officials last week, saying no specific intelligence "sources or methods" were discussed, AFP says.
The Washington Post said Trump had given Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Moscow's envoy to the US Sergey Kislyak details about a specific terror threat posed by the Islamic State group during Oval Office talks last week.
The bombshell report comes as Moscow's alleged interference in last year's US presidential election is back in the spotlight following Trump's shock firing of FBI chief James Comey, whose agency was investigating Russia's possible collusion with aides to the Republican billionaire.
"The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries, including threats to civil aviation," National Security Advisor HR McMaster, who participated in the meeting, told reporters.
"At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed. And the president did not discuss any military operations that were not already publicly known," he added.
"There's nothing that the president takes more seriously than the security of the American people. The story that came out tonight as reported is false."
The information disclosed by the US leader had been provided by a partner of the United States that had not given Washington authorization to share it with Moscow, the Post said.
Trump "revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies," the Post quoted a US official as saying on condition of anonymity.
According to the official, the information Trump shared with the Russian officials carried one of the highest levels of classification used by US intelligence agencies.
The Post reported, citing unnamed officials, that "Trump went off script and began describing details about an Islamic State terrorist threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft."
The paper said it was withholding details of the plot at the urging of US officials who are concerned it could jeopardize key intelligence capabilities.
