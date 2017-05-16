Zac Efron to star as notorious serial killer in "Extremely Wicked"

PanARMENIAN.Net - After his recent acting gigs in several comedy films, Zac Efron is set to take on a more dramatic role. The 29-year-old has signed up to play one of the world's most notorious serial killers, Ted Bundy, in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile", AceShowbiz said.

Michael Werwie wrote the original script which won the Nicholl Fellowship first prize and landed on the Black List. The film is told through the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy's longtime girlfriend, who went years denying the accusations against Bundy but ultimately turned him in to the police. Bundy, a killer and rapist of young girls and women who was notoriously charming, was executed in Florida in 1989.

Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger will direct the upcoming film. Nicolas Chartier and Ara Keshishian are producing for Voltage Pictures, alongside Michael Costigan for Cota Films. Efron will also produce under his Ninjas Runnin' Wild banner alongside Michael Simkin and Jason Barrett. The project will be introduced to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival. Principal photography is set to begin on October 9.

"I have been trying to work with Zac Efron for a long time," Chartier says. "From his dramatic turn in 'Paperboy' to his hilarious performance in 'Neighbors', he continues to impress audiences and critics alike with his extraordinary versatility and range. We couldn't be more excited to see him in this amazing role."

Efron stars in "Baywatch" movie which is set to be unleashed on May 25 in the States. His recent movie credits include "Dirty Grandpa", "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" and "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates". He will also star in biographical musical drama "The Greatest Showman" alongside Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams.