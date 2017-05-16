Carolyn Rafaelian among world’s 50 most powerful mothers of 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - American-Armenian designer and business woman Carolyn Rafaelian has made it to the Working Mothers’ annual list of 50 Most Powerful Moms of 2017, which gives an insight into the lives and careers of inspiring mothers around the world, who are leading everything from online meccas to global movements.

A new addition to Forbes’s Richest Self-Made Women's list, Carolyn was dubbed leader of the jewelry world with an estimated net worth of $700 million, the publication says.

Rafaelian founded fashion jewelry company Alex and Ani in 2004, taking over what had been her father’s Rhode Island jewelry factory to manufacture the new age, celestial-chic bangles that have become the brand’s staple.

In 2010, Alex and Ani — named after Rafaelian’s elder daughters — did an estimated $4.5 million in revenues. By 2015, sales had hit $500 million.

Carolyn gives back through her Charity by Design division, donating a portion of the proceeds from specially designed charms to more than 50 nonprofits. Last year, they donated $2 million to UNICEF.

Also included in the list are U.S. first daughter Ivanka Trump, British novelist J.K. Rowling, fashion designer/singer Victoria Beckham, actress Nicole Kidman and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.