Arcade Fire preview new material at secret Montreal show
May 16, 2017 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arcade Fire reportedly debuted six new tracks at a secret show this weekend, NME reveals.
The show reportedly took place at a small space on Parthenais Street in Montreal, with the Montreal Gazette reporting that all attendees were required to check their phones in at the door.
The set lasted over an hour, while the six new songs performed “exhibited pop and electronic influences in the vein of [last album] ‘Reflektor’”, according to one lucky attendee.
Arcade Fire fan site Arcade Fire Tube also reports that the band may have been filming a new video at the show.
The news fits in with previous rumours of a new album coming soon, after drummer Jeremy Gara noted that his Arcade Fire commitments were set to start this April. When asked about the upcoming LP, Gara continued: “All of [the songs] have been recorded. The album should come out this year. At this stage we are still mixing and trying to decide which songs will end up on the record, because we’ve recorded more than we need. But we’re almost finished. I don’t know when it’ll come out, I hope soon.”
Back in January, Arcade Fire shared standalone, anti-Trump single ‘I Give You Power’, before Win Butler referred to new album rumours with a dismissal “the future is unwritten”.
Arcade Fire play a number of festival shows this summer, including an Isle of Wight Festival headline slot.
