// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Astrid Panosyan may be appointed new French minister of employment

Astrid Panosyan may be appointed new French minister of employment
May 16, 2017 - 11:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron may appoint Astrid Panosyan of Armenian descent the minister of employment and social affairs, Tribute de Genève reports.

According to Le Parisien, however, Panosyan’s name is linked to the foreign trade sector.

Macron has said half of the ministers in the new French cabinet would be women.

Panosyan joined Unibail-Rodamco in September 2015 as Chief Resources Officer and Member of the Management Board.

She was previously an advisor and member of the cabinet of Macron, then French minister of economy, industry and digital affairs where she was in charge of economic attractiveness and international investments.

Related links:
Tribune de Genève: Le premier ministre Edouard Philippe «a la niaque pour être à la hauteur de Juppé»
Le Parisien: Et maintenant, quels ministres au gouvernement ?
 Top stories
AGBU Scholarship Program supports hundreds of students worldwideAGBU Scholarship Program supports hundreds of students worldwide
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
Artsakh army destroys Azerbaijani drone on contact lineArtsakh army destroys Azerbaijani drone on contact line
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
Armenia snatches 23 medals at Grand International Wine AwardsArmenia snatches 23 medals at Grand International Wine Awards
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
EU has invested loads of political confidence in Armenia: envoyEU has invested loads of political confidence in Armenia: envoy
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
Partner news
 Articles
Hope from the sea

Ship that rescued Musaler Armenians

 Most popular in the section
Turkish trolls reportedly behind ticket scams/hacks against “The Promise”
Assange: Turkey trying to cover up Armenian Genocide
French Armenians to support Macron at presidential elections
Armenia, EU launch talks on common aviation area agreement
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Twitter refutes 'edit tweet' button Twitter confirmed that the supposed screenshot promising an 'edit tweet' function if a message gets 450,000 retweets isn't legitimate.
Facebook unveils new tool designed to create truly conversational AI The tool is called ParlAI and is described by the social media network as a “one-stop shop for dialog research.”
MP3 files set to be phased out The impact on the music and audio industries will be largely minimal, due to most streaming services already using newer formats.
Arcade Fire preview new material at secret Montreal show The news fits in with previous rumours of a new album coming soon, after drummer Jeremy Gara noted that his Arcade Fire commitments were set to start this April.