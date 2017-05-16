Astrid Panosyan may be appointed new French minister of employment
PanARMENIAN.Net - Newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron may appoint Astrid Panosyan of Armenian descent the minister of employment and social affairs, Tribute de Genève reports.
According to Le Parisien, however, Panosyan’s name is linked to the foreign trade sector.
Macron has said half of the ministers in the new French cabinet would be women.
Panosyan joined Unibail-Rodamco in September 2015 as Chief Resources Officer and Member of the Management Board.
She was previously an advisor and member of the cabinet of Macron, then French minister of economy, industry and digital affairs where she was in charge of economic attractiveness and international investments.
