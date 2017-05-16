Armenia: Baku will bear responsibility for consequences of provocations
May 16, 2017 - 12:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday, May 16 condemned Azerbaijan’s provocations along the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) contact line, declaring that Baku will bear the entire responsibility of the consequences.
Azerbaijani armed forces on Monday initiated provocations along the Artsakh contact line , using a guided missile to open fire towards a Karabakh army military objective.
According to the Artsakh army, "one unit of military equipment was partially damaged." In a statement, the Karabakh Defense Army said it has sustained no manpower losses in the attack.
A spokesman for the Nagorno Karabakh president, Davit Babayan said earlier that the “terrorist act is directed not only against Karabakh and Armenia, but the international community too.”
On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army declared that the Azerbaijani armed forces' provocations will not go unanswered, with Baku set to bear the whole responsibility of the consequences.
