Facebook unveils new tool designed to create truly conversational AI
May 16, 2017 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Facebook on Monday, May 15 unveiled a new research tool that the company hopes will spur progress in the march to create truly conversational AI, The Verge reveals.
The tool is called ParlAI (pronounced like Captain Jack Sparrow asking to parley) and is described by the social media network as a “one-stop shop for dialog research.” It gives AI programmers a simple framework for training and testing chatbots, complete with access to datasets of sample dialogue, and a “seamless” pipeline to Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service. This latter is a crucial feature, as it means programmers can easily hire humans to interact with, test, and correct their chatbots.
In a group interview, Antoine Bordes from Facebook’s AI research lab FAIR said that ParlAI was designed to create a missing link in the world of chatbots. “Right now there are two types of dialogue systems,” explains Bordes. The first, he says, are those that “actually serve some purpose” and execute an action for the user (e.g., Siri and Alexa); while the second serves no purpose, but is actually entertaining to talk to (like Microsoft’s Tay — although, yes, that one didn’t turn out great).
“What we’re after with ParlAI, is more about having a machine where you can have multi-turn dialogue; where you can build up a dialogue and exchange ideas,” says Bordes. “ParlAI is trying to develop the capacity for chatbots to enter long-term conversation.” This, he says, will require memory on the bot’s part, as well as a good deal of external knowledge (provided via access to datasets like Wikipedia), and perhaps even an idea of how the user is feeling. “In that respect, the field is very preliminary and there is still a lot of work to do,” says Bordes.
It’s important to note that ParlAI isn’t a tool for just anyone. Unlike, say, Microsoft’s chatbot frameworks, this is a piece of kit that’s aimed at the cutting-edge AI research community, rather than developers trying to create a simple chatbot for their website. It’s not so much about building actual bots, but finding the best ways to train them in the first place. There’s no doubt, though, that this work will eventually filter through to Facebook’s own products (like its part-human-powered virtual assistant M) and to its chatbot platform for Messenger.
Top stories
It’s a small change, but it could make a difference at confusing intersections or for people (like me) who are very bad with street names.
ADC subscribers will be offered to continue using the services provided by the Company on the current terms and conditions.
Microsoft executive Harry Shum demonstrated the new add-in on stage at the company's Build developers conference on May 10.
YouTube has signed up comedian Kevin Hart and TV host Ellen DeGeneres as its first two high-profile entertainers.
Partner news
Latest news
MP3 files set to be phased out The impact on the music and audio industries will be largely minimal, due to most streaming services already using newer formats.
Astrid Panosyan may be appointed new French minister of employment She was previously an advisor and member of the cabinet of Macron, then French minister of economy, industry and digital affairs.
Arcade Fire preview new material at secret Montreal show The news fits in with previous rumours of a new album coming soon, after drummer Jeremy Gara noted that his Arcade Fire commitments were set to start this April.
Amnesty condemns police 'impunity' in Brazil Marisa Vassamon, head of campaigns for Amnesty in Brazil, called the court ruling "a victory in the context of police violence in Brazil.