Twitter refutes 'edit tweet' button
May 16, 2017 - 12:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Twitter has confirmed that the supposed screenshot promising an 'edit tweet' function if a message gets 450,000 retweets isn't legitimate, Engadget reports.
"As a number of the replies to the Tweet suggest, this is fake," a Twitter spokesperson told Engadget over email.
The tweet in question screencaps a purported response from Twitter's Support account saying that 450,000 retweets will get the ball rolling on the editing feature.
