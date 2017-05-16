Twitter refutes 'edit tweet' button

PanARMENIAN.Net - Twitter has confirmed that the supposed screenshot promising an 'edit tweet' function if a message gets 450,000 retweets isn't legitimate, Engadget reports.

"As a number of the replies to the Tweet suggest, this is fake," a Twitter spokesperson told Engadget over email.

The tweet in question screencaps a purported response from Twitter's Support account saying that 450,000 retweets will get the ball rolling on the editing feature.