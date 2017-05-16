Logic scores first No. 1 album on Billboard 200 with “Everybody”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Logic's latest effort "Everybody" debuts atop Billboard 200 and marks the rapper's first No. 1 album on the chart. The set sold 247,000 equivalent album units in the week ending May 11, according to Nielsen Music. "Everybody" is Logic's third top 10 album, following 2015's "The Incredible True Story" and 2014's "Under Pressure" which debuted at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively, AceShowbiz said.

At No. 2, Chris Stapleton scores his best sales week with "From a Room: Volume 1" which debuts with 219,000 units, including 202,000 in traditional album sales. Prior to this, his biggest sales week was when his first album "Traveller" re-entered the chart at No. 1 with 153,000 units in 2015. "From a Room: Volume 1" also lands at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales Chart and ranks the largest sales week for a country album in almost two years since Luke Bryan's "Kill the Lights".

Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN" dips to No. 3, after spending three weeks atop the chart. Meanwhile, the soundtrack of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" ascends from No. 8 to No. 4 with 87,000 units, thanks to the movie premiere on May 5.

Trailing behind is Drake's "More Life' which falls to No. 5 with 62,000 units, while Ed Sheeran's "Divide (division sign)" slips one slot to No. 6 with 50,000 units. At No. 7, rapper Russ' debut album "There's Really a Wolf" bows at No. 7 with 49,000 units. The debut sum is fueled by the set's streaming activity which earns nearly 23,000 units.

Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" dips to No. 8 with 42,000 units, while virtual band Gorillaz's latest album "Humanz" descends to No. 9 in its second week with 40,000 units. Finally, "Epic AF" compilation closes out the top 10 with 37,000 units.