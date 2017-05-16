Cannes: Cohen Media Group picks up French thriller “My Son”
May 16, 2017 - 17:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Just a day before the Cannes film festival kicks off, the Cohen Media Group has swooped on French thriller My Son for North American distribution, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Starring Guillaume Canet (Tell No One) and Melanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), the recently-completed film comes from the writer-director of Oscar-nominated Joyeux Noel, Christian Carion, and is screening in the Cannes market.
My Son focuses on a husband and wife as they face the crisis of their lives. Julien (Canet) travels constantly for work, and his perpetual absence from home has wrecked his marriage. During a stopover in France, he gets a message from his distraught ex-wife (Laurent): Mathys, their seven-year-old, has disappeared. Julien begins the search for his son – and will stop at nothing to get him back.
"Following our success with [previous Carion release] Come What May we are delighted to continue our close relationship with Christian Carion," said Cohen chairman and CEO Charles Cohen.
“I'm really happy to work again with Cohen's crew," added Carion. "They love cinema and do a great job to support their movies in North America."
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
EasyJet orders bigger planes to keep costs down The company said it was seeing signs that revenue pressure was easing with rivals holding back on growth in some of its big markets.
Google Assistant “to come to iPhones this week” Reportedly, Photos will use Assistant to help you create coffee table books from your image library.
Instagram adds augmented reality face filters You can find the filters by opening up the camera interface in the app and tapping the new icon in the bottom right corner.
Apple patent for cylindrical device hints at Siri home speaker While the IP appears to cover existing products like the Mac Pro, embodiments contained within are more suitable to smaller devices.