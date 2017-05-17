PAN Photo's Areg Balayan wins Aurora Photo competition
May 17, 2017 - 00:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Areg Balayan (Artsakh) from PAN Photo has won the Aurora competition with the photo “Finally, some rest”.
On Tuesday, May 16 Aurora Humanitarian Initiative opened the photo exhibition “Capturing Humanity” at Dalan Art Gallery in Yerevan, where a selection of the photos submitted for the Aurora Photo Exhibition are displayed. At the opening of the exhibition the Initiative announced the winners of the Aurora Photo and Short Film Competitions.
Following Balayan is Sargis Bulghadaryan (Armenia), who took the second place with “Everyday water issue in Tlik village” photo, while Visarut Sankham (Thailand) took the third spot with the photo “Behind Tin Walls”. Aurora Humanitarian Initiative granted special awards to Anahit Hayrapetyan (Armenia) for “Refugee father and son in Artsakh” photo and Ana Caroline de Lima (Brazil) for “Rajashtani boy” photo.
Aurora Photo Competition was launched on December, 2016. 1237 photos from 48 countries were submitted overall.
“Capturing Humanity” exhibition presents 28 photos of 23 photographers from 13 countries. It will be open for the visitors until June 6, 2017 at Dalan Art Gallery in downtown Yerevan.
Top stories
May 13 is the day of electoral silence ahead of the Yerevan City Council vote on May 14, which bans political parties from campaigning.
GDCA chief Sergey Avetisyan said that Pegasus Airlines' entry to the Armenian market will indefinitely be postponed.
Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Island topped the list as "free" in terms of media freedom.
The woman tried to escape herself, but enchanted by her beauty, the Turk caught her and dragged her to the barn, the story says.
Partner news
Latest news
EasyJet orders bigger planes to keep costs down The company said it was seeing signs that revenue pressure was easing with rivals holding back on growth in some of its big markets.
Google Assistant “to come to iPhones this week” Reportedly, Photos will use Assistant to help you create coffee table books from your image library.
Instagram adds augmented reality face filters You can find the filters by opening up the camera interface in the app and tapping the new icon in the bottom right corner.
Beta Cinema boards “The Invisibles” doc about German Jews during WWII “The Invisibles” weaves dramatic re-enactments and interviews with four survivors who were at the time teenagers and young adults.