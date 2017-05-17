HBO orders Paolo Sorrentino’s “Young Pope” sequel “New Pope”
May 17, 2017 - 10:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "The Young Pope" is getting a follow-up story with "The New Pope". The new show has just got a green light from HBO. Paolo Sorrentino, the creator and director of the first installment, is set to return to helm the upcoming limited series, AceShowbiz reports.
The show is scheduled to go into production next year in Italy. Casting is expected to begin sometime soon. It's unclear if any of the actors from the original series like Jude Law, Diane Keaton and James Cromwell will be back for the new one.
In "The Young Pope", Jude Law is cast as the first American pope. It follows the newly-appointed pope navigating the political hallways of Vatican City as he shocks the Vatican and the world with his bold moves and stance on various issues.
