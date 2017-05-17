Michael Fassbender to return for “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”
May 17, 2017 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Michael Fassbender might be returning for "X-Men: Dark Phoenix". The actor is rumored to reprise his role as young Magneto in "X-Men: Apocalypse" sequel, but he is unlikely to join the spin-off "X-Men: The New Mutants", AceShowbiz said.
"Dark Phoenix" is scheduled for November 2, 2018 in U.S. It will face off Disney's live-action "Mulan" and debut a week after WB's version of "Jungle Book: Origins" and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" sequel "The Girl in the Spider's Web".
"Dark Force" will follow Jean Grey who becomes threat after she gains power beyond all comprehension. She was played by Famke Janssen in the earlier "X-Men" installments before Sophie Turner took over in the latest film last year. James McAvoy who plays Magneto's frenemy Professor X is reported to return for the next chapter as well.
Photo: FilmoFilia
