"The Emoji Movie" animation rolls out first trailer (video)
May 17, 2017 - 11:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "The Emoji Movie" gets first trailer, AceShowbiz said. It introduces Gene, a "Meh" emoji who is struggling to fit in. He is sent to a so-called "Loser Lounger, where the emoji that never get used hang out," after making a wrong face when he was summoned by his user.
The film takes place in the world inside smartphone. Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone's user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression - except for Gene.
The lead character is voiced by T.J. Miller. He is joined by James Corden, Anna Faris, Patrick Stewart, Sofia Vergara, Maya Rudolph, Jake T. Austin and Christina Aguilera. The animated flick is coming out stateside on July 28.
