Diego Luna, Orlando Bloom join “Berlin, I Love You”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Diego Luna is looking for love, signing on to star in romance ensemble film Berlin, I Love You. Sources say Orlando Bloom and Gemma Arterton also are in negotiations to join the anthology film, which already has Jack Huston and Sophie Turner attached to star, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Several directors will each handle one story in the project, with Patrick Dempsey and Renee Zellweger attached to make their directorial debuts as part of the film. They also will star in their segments.

Other directors that will helm segments include Massy Tadjedin, Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, Shekhar Kapur, Tom Van Avermaet and Fernando Eimbcke, along with German directors Til Schweiger, Dennis Gansel and Dani Levy.

Luna will play the lead in Eimbcke's segment while Huston and Turner will star in Avermaet’s episode. Game of Thrones star Sibel Kekilli will lead Gansel’s segment. The famous Berlin singer Max Raabe and Berlin DJ Paul Kalkbrenner also are part of the concept.

The anthology feature is the third installment in the Cities of Love franchise following Paris je t'aime in 2006 and New York, I Love You in 2008. This time, the story is set on the streets of Berlin, and explores how romance is expressed through love won, lost, and everything in between.

Claus Clausen from Walk on Water Films will produce alongside with his partners Josef Steinberger (Rheingold Films), Edda Reiser (Walk on Water Films) and Alice De Sousa (Galleon Films). Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales in Cannes together with Disrupting Influence's Glenn Ackerman and Jason Piette.

"We will shoot almost everywhere," Clausen said of the project, which aims to shoot in Berlin in July and August. "We will try to cover all the famous landmarks."

Bloom will soon be seen in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and his other credits include indie Digging for Fire and The Hobbit franchise. He also appeared in New York, I Love You.

Luna starred in Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One with Felicity Jones, and his other recent credits include The Book of Life and Cesar Chavez. His upcoming projects include Flatliners with Nina Dobrev and Ellen Page.

Arterton, who starred in Their Finest with Sam Claflin, has wrapped work on indie The Escape with Dominic Cooper. She’s attached star opposite Eva Green in Vita and Virginia and in Julie Delpy’s film My Zoe.