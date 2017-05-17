Militants storm Afghan TV station, journalists trapped inside
May 17, 2017 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants stormed the national television and radio station in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, May 17, triggering a gunfight as journalists remained trapped inside the building, officials and eyewitnesses said, according to AFP.
No insurgent group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar province, a hotbed of Islamic State jihadists, where the US military dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb last month in an unprecedented attack.
"Three gunmen entered the RTA (Radio Television Afghanistan) building this morning," government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.
"Two of them have been killed and one is still resisting."
An RTA photographer said he fled the building as soon as the gunfight erupted, but some of his colleagues were still stuck inside. An AFP reporter near the scene of the attack also heard two explosions.
Islamic State insurgents are active in Nangarhar province, of which Jalalabad is the capital.
The US military last month dropped the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb -- dubbed the "Mother Of All Bombs" -- on IS positions in Nangarhar, killing dozens of jihadists.
The unprecedented attack triggered global shock waves, with some condemning the use of Afghanistan as what they called a testing ground for the weapon, and against a militant group that is not considered as big a threat as the resurgent Taliban.
According to the US Forces-Afghanistan, defections and recent battlefield losses have reduced the local IS presence from a peak of as many as 3,000 fighters to a maximum of 800.
The Pentagon has reportedly asked the White House to send thousands more troops to Afghanistan to break the deadlocked fight against the Taliban.
US troops in Afghanistan number about 8,400 today, and there are another 5,000 from NATO allies, who also mainly serve in an advisory capacity -- a far cry from the US presence of more than 100,000 six years ago.
Top stories
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Partner news
Latest news
“Grey's Anatomy” firefighter spin-off lands series order on ABC The news of "Grey's" new spin-off comes in the wake of ABC's announcement of "Scandal", which is set to end after season 7.
Diego Luna, Orlando Bloom join “Berlin, I Love You” Several directors will each handle one story in the project, with Patrick Dempsey and Renee Zellweger attached to make their directorial debuts as part of the film.
Matthew Vaughn, Robert Zemeckis shortlisted to helm “The Flash” The trio of helmers emerge as Warners is in the final throes of its search for a filmmaker to tackle the Scarlet Speedster after losing Rick Famuyiwa.
Karabakh: No need to destroy Azeri defense minister’s helicopter Azerbaijani reports suggesting that Artsakh troops have attempted to down the helicopter are completely false, Senor Hasratyan said.